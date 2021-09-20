Three men arrested and charged in connection to Daly City smash-and-grab robberies

Three men have been arrested and charged after a smash-and-grab robbery in Daly City.

Video captured some of the incident last Wednesday at the Serramonte Center mall.

Daly City police said the thieves used hammers to smash display cases and stole $120,000 in jewelry from the Infinity & Co. jewelry store.

The three suspects, all 19-years-old, were arrested after a high-speed chase and crash.