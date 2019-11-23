Three suspects arrested on weapons charges in San Bruno

article

Three suspects were arrested Friday on weapons charges in San Bruno, police said.

The trio, all males, were among a group found spray-painting gang graffiti in the 700 block of First Avenue at about 11:15 a.m. Friday, according to a release from San Bruno police.

A 16-year-old suspect was found with a concealed loaded handgun and a 17-year-old suspect had brass knuckles, police said.

A third suspect, 19-year-old San Bruno resident Manuel Junior Ramirez, had a concealed knife, police said.

All three were arrested on suspicion of various weapons charges. The two juveniles were booked into the San Mateo County Juvenile Detention Center and Ramirez was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Police are investigating the incident as a gang-related crime.

Anyone with any information related to the case is asked to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650)616-7100 or by e-mail: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.