Toddler unscathed after fall from third-floor window

A toddler was no worse for wear a day after falling from a three-story apartment window in Oakley, police said Saturday.

The resilient 2-year-old boy was airlifted to UCSF Benioff Chidren's Hospital after the fall shortly before 5 p.m. Friday afternoon and stayed there for observation overnight, Oakley police Sgt. Robert Roberts said.

Since he suffered no broken bones and seemed otherwise unharmed, the boy was released from care on Saturday.

The child was either jumping on a bed near the window or somehow managed to push open a window screen at the apartment complex, located at 51 Carol Lane.

He managed to fall on his feet and legs, onto a dirt area below the window, Roberts said.

A neighbor on the second floor saw the child plummet to the ground and called emergency crews. Police responding to a nearby vandalism call were at the scene in moments, Roberts said.

The child's parents were home at the time and the incident is not under investigation, Roberts said.

The incident is a reminder that parents of young children should keep beds away from windows and safely secure window screens, Roberts said.