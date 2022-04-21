Tornado warning issued for parts of Northern California

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a tornado warning for parts of Northern California.

The warning covered the areas of eastern San Joaquin, northern Stanislaus, Calaveras and Amador counties. While it expired at 5:15 p.m. for Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, it was extended until 6 p.m. for Calaveras and Amador counties.

Weather officials ended up canceling the warning earlier than 6 p.m. because the storm that prompted the warning weakened below severelimits and was longer appears capable of producing a tornado.

The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services tweeted around 4:44 p.m. for residents to, "TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, avoid windows."