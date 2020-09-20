Traffic controls planned during fire damage road repairs on Highway 1 in Marin County

article

Traffic control measures, including areas where flow will be reduced to one lane, will be in effect on state Highway 1 in Marin County as Caltrans crews repair fire-damaged roads.

Starting Monday, work will be done from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays on the highway between Stinson Beach and Lone Tree Creek.

Reverse traffic control measures and flaggers will be used to reduce two-lane traffic down to a single lane in work zones.

Repair work is expected to continue through the end of June in 2021.

The Woodward Fire at Point Reyes National Seashore started Aug. 18 and burned for more than a month before it was fully contained.