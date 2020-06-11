Train engineer discovers body near Caltrain tracks in Belmont

article

A body was found next to the Caltrain tracks in Belmont early Thursday morning, prompting delays in the system.

A train engineer discovered the body around 5:55 a.m. next to the tracks in the area of Ralston Avenue.

Train service was halted while investigators inspected the first two trains of the morning commute, and by an hour later, tracks reopened in both directions with speed restrictions through the area where the body was found, according to Caltrain spokeswoman Tasha Bartholomew.

Riders had delays of up to an hour as a result of the death investigation. The cause of death and the identity of the person will be determined by the San Mateo County coroner's office.