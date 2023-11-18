Traveling nurse missing for a week while hiking in Stanislaus National Forest

There is a massive search underway for a missing woman.

Calaveras County sheriff's deputies say 66-year-old Ann Herford was last seen going on a hike last weekend along the Arnold Rim Trail in the Stanislaus National Forest.

Her car was found near the trailhead on Wednesday. Deputies say 79 people are now searching for her.

Herford is a traveling nurse from Michigan who her family says is not an experienced hiker.