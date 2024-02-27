Truck driver attacked at Vallejo sideshow, chased into store that's looted

A truck driver trying to get through an illegal sideshow in Vallejo was attacked, shot at and chased into a nearby convenience store that was then looted, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident happened near Springs and Rollingwood at about 5:30 p.m., said Vallejo police Sgt. Rashad Hollis.

The driver of a white pickup truck was blocked by cars spinning in circles at the intersection and tried to get through, but may have hit one of the cars, police said.

The crowd became angry, broke the truck windows and clambered onto the pickup, according to videos posted on social media. They also set the truck on fire.

The driver of the truck ran out and sought cover at a nearby 7-Eleven but was chased and again attacked by the crowd, some of which also looted the store, Hollis said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan