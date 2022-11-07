Truck fire shuts down westbound Dumbarton Bridge

A truck fire on Highway 84 on the Dumbarton Bridge Monday morning shut down westbound lanes of the span and led to massive backups crippling the morning commute in the area.

A box truck caught fire after apparently hitting a guardrail near the toll plaza in Fremont at about 6:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

Twitter user @meiklo650 shared video of the front and the undercarriage of the truck engulfed in flames as he drove by the scene shortly after 6:30 a.m.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries, according to the CHP. No other vehicles were involved in the collision and fire.

As of 10:45 a.m., a tow truck and heavy equipment needed to clear the scene had arrived, but the process to remove the box truck was expected to take some time, CHP Officer Zachary Hunter told KTVU.

He estimated the lanes could reopen by 1 p.m.

Detours have been set up, but the CHP recommended avoiding the area if possible.





