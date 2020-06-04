Two arrested after found in vehicle stolen from San Leandro Dodge dealership

Two men were arrested on Monday after officers found them traveling in a vehicle that was stolen from an East Bay dealership during a looting spree, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers from the Coalinga area monitored a call of a stolen vehicle speeding on northbound Interstate 5. Officials said the vehicle was reported as one of at least 72 vehicles stolen from the lot of the San Leandro Chrysler Dodge dealership, located at 1444 Marina Boulevard.

The vehicle was described as a dark-colored Dodge Journey and was being tracked using an internal GPS by the dealership, officers said.

Employees were providing updates on the vehicle's whereabouts to CHP dispatch.

The vehicle had traveled through Kern County before entering King County where officers spotted the vehicle.

A CHP officer tried to initiate a stop, but the driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued, authorities said.

The chase stretched 13-miles with the suspect vehicle traveling at 100 mph at times.

Officers said during the pursuit the stolen vehicle ran out of gas, and the two suspects, identified as 20-year-olds Kahleel Anthony Kaplin and Aaron Duval Powell III, were subsequently arrested.

Officers said the two men were returning from Southern California when they were arrested.

The Dodge will be returned to the dealership with a few hundred miles on it.

The suspects were booked into the Kings County Jail.