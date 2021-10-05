Two high schools in Santa Clara County evacuated after bomb threats

article

Two high school campuses in Santa Clara County were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after separate bomb threats were called in, authorities said.

The first call came in to St. Francis High School in Mountain View around 12:30 p.m., the Mountain View Police Department reported on Twitter.

Then at 1:54 p.m. Presentation High School in San Jose received a bomb threat that was also phoned in, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Students and staff at both campuses were evacuated.

Police said the threats were phoned in from the same phone number, according to the East Bay Times.

Advertisement

An extensive search was conducted at both high schools and officials have not disclosed whether any suspicious devices were found.