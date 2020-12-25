Two Marin County parks trail bridges to undergo renovations

article

Two bridges along the Mill Valley-Sausalito Multiuse Pathway in southern Marin County are being renovated next month and the upgrades may cause delays along the trail.

Crews are slated to begin replacing decaying deck boards on the two pathway bridges in Mill Valley on Jan. 4.

One bridge spans Arroyo Corte Madera del Presidio on the south end of the Bayfront Park dog park where the creek flows into Pickleweed Inlet.

The second crosses an inlet tributary near Harrison Skatepark, behind Mill Valley Middle School.

Marin County Parks, which maintains the popular pathway along Richardson's Bay, contracted with Maggiora & Ghilotti Construction Company to handle the safety-related work.

The $45,000 project is funded by Parks' Measure A, a quarter-cent countywide sales tax.

The may also cause some traffic delays while crews work weekdays.

The bridge repairs are part of a long-term plan to upgrade the foot bridges.

Decking on two other bridges spanning Coyote Creek was replaced in fall 2019. Bridge approaches were upgraded in early 2017, and bridge railings were repaired in late 2015.