Two Northern California teens accused of making social media threats against high school

Alleged social media threats aimed at a Northern California high school led to the arrests of two students.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the threats were made over Instagram against Laguna Creek High School in Elk Grove. Though, authorities did not disclose the nature of the alleged threat.

Authorities on Wednesday identified two students, both 16 years old, in connection to the threats.

Both students were arrested and later released to their families. Both are expected to appear in court at a future date.

Advertisement

The sheriff's office had this clear message: "Be mindful that all social media activity leaves a digital signature that can be traced by law enforcement; threats against schools, teachers or students will be investigated and prosecuted."