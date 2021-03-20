UCSF researcher discusses how certain COVID hashtags affect anti-Asian sentiments

(KTVU) -- A new UCSF study shows anti-Asian sentiment online can have a snowball effect.

The study examined about 700,000 tweets and more than 1,000,000 hashtags.

Researchers say they found that when former President Trump used phrases, such as "China Virus" or "Chinese Flu," the number of coronavirus-related tweets with anti-Asian hashtags rose preciptiously.

One of the authors of the study, UCSF Assistant Professor of Epidemiology & Biostatistics, Yulin Hswen, was a guest on Saturday's "Mornings on 2" to discuss the findings of the study that was published in the American Journal of Public Health.

