Union City police trying to locate missing 13-year-old boy last seen Monday

article

Police in Union City are asking the public to help them locate a missing 13-year-old boy.

Malik Oscar Burr was last seen on Monday at Cesar Chavez Middle School, but he never came home. Police said he last communicated with his family Monday evening around 8:30 p.m.

Burr is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie and blue jeans.

Burr does not take any medication, nor does he have any medical issues, but he is at risk due to his age.

Anyone with information that can assist in helping safely locate Burr should please call 911 or contact Union City Police at (510) 471-1365.

