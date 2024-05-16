UPS driver fatally shot in California

article

A suspect was arrested after fatally shooting a UPS driver in Irvine Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Chrysler and Bendix around 3 p.m.

The male victim died at the scene; the suspect fled in a silver pickup truck.

Just before 6 p.m., the suspected shooter barricaded themselves inside their truck, surrounded by police and SWAT alongside Santiago Canyon Road.

After deploying a chemical agent and a police dog, the suspect was taken into custody.

"SWAT team was able to negotiate him out of the vehicle. He did not peacefully give up -- he was forced out of the vehicle by SWAT team -- he is alive," said Sgt. Karie Davies with the Irvine Police Department.

According to Irvine police, the driver was on his lunch break, sitting in the vehicle, when the suspect pulled up in a truck and opened fire. It's believed the suspect was wearing a face mask.

A motive for the shooting is not known, but police believe it was a targeted attack.

"We don't know what the relationship is between these two gentlemen, if any. This definitely seemed targeted, meaning it wasn't a robbery, didn't appear to be a robbery," Davies added.

People in the community say the driver frequents the area and typically has lunch in the same spot.

A witness at the shooting scene told FOX 11 that he heard a barrage of gunfire.

"We thought it was jackhammering. It sounded like it might have been two clips. It was repetitive hammering sounds. Three, four seconds later we heard it again."

Irvine police say if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area around 3 p.m. to call (949) 724-7200.

Read more at foxla.com.