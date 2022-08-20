Vacaville police search for missing 11-year-old boy last seen riding bike

article

UPDATE: Vacaville police gave an afternoon update that David has been located.

Vacaville police asked the public to keep an eye out for 11-year-old David Baker.

In a Facebook post, police said David was last seen at 9:36 a.m. on Saturday riding his bike on Samantha Place.

Police said riding away from his home was ‘very out of character’ for him.

David was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, black shorts, and black shoes. He was riding a blue and black dirt bike with thick tires, according to officials.

David is 4’5" and 135 pounds.

If anyone sees him they are asked to Vacaville police at (707) 449-5200.