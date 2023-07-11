Video: Firefighters rescue ducklings from East Bay storm drain

Alameda County firefighters tweeted their daring rescue of adorable ducklings from a storm drain on Monday, reuniting the 10 little ones with their mother.

Firefighters said the ducklings were trapped in a storm drain in Newark, prompting members of Truck 28 to the rescue.

Footage shows a firefighter in the storm drain, lifting ducklings one by one out of the drain into another firefighter's hand.

The video then pans to the freed ducklings skittering away to their mother, who's standing in a driveway waiting to greet them.

The duckling family then begins to make its way down the sidewalk away from the firefighters, and mama duck quacks her gratitude to the firefighters.