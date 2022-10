Five burglars stormed a coin and jewelry store in San Francisco, stealing as much as $50,000 in merchandise.

Video shows five men breaking down doors and rushing into the Richmond district shop with crowbars and other tools earlier this week.

Police arrived within minutes to SF Coins and Antiques at 12th Avenue and Clement Street, but the burglars had already fled in several cars, including a Hyundai Palisade and Dodge Charger.