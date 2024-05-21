Walnut Creek BART station closed, person on the tracks

The Walnut Creek BART station closed Tuesday morning and no trains are running between Lafayette and Pleasant Hill because of a "major medical emergency" involving a person on the tracks, a spokesperson for the transit agency said.

BART spokesman Jim Allison said around 11 a.m. that the Walnut Creek station was closed and trains were not running in either direction.

Someone was on the tracks for an unknown reason when a train approached the station and a collision may have occurred, according to Allison.

Bus shuttles were not yet set up to take people along the affected area of the Antioch line as of 11:15 a.m. so riders are advised to seek alternate means of transportation between the Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek and Lafayette stations, Allison said.

