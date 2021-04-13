Warriors leverage tech to keep COVID in check as fans return to Chase Center

The Golden State Warriors are preparing to welcome fans back into Chase Center on April 23.

The Warriors on Tuesday offered a tour of the facility and showed off how they're going to be leveraging tech to keep COVID in check.

The Dub Nation watched Steph Curry make history Monday night, passing Wilt Chamberlain as the teams all time points leader.

Warriors Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts points out the feat was accomplished in front of empty stands, even as the organization unveils plans to welcome fans back to Chase Center.

"I can't wait to get people back in the building so moments like that get shared in person and become lifetime memories," said Welts.

The team said it will screen fans even before they set foot in the arena.

"This program is the first of its kind for a sports team to offer this level of COVID-19 test to fans at no additional cost," said Yoyo Chan, Warriors vice president of government and community Relations.

"We're incredibly proud to offer that. For fans that can show proof of full vaccination, they will not need to test."

The team will be using an app to verify that fans have been fully vaccinated, or will send them a home test kit to show proof of negativity within 48 hours of tip off.

There will also be major changes inside Chase Center, including powerful new technology to clean the air inside, mobile ticketing and there will be no eating or drinking court-side. Instead fans will have to make their way to designated dining areas.

"At half-time, we will open that," said Kim Stone, Chase Center General Manager. "So, guests can expand out to those areas, and enjoy their food and beverage, and they can enjoy food and beverage on the concourse as well. But, they will not be allowed to eat in their seat locations."

The Warriors organization say they've been working on this plan for a year, and they want to be ready to welcome fans back to watch the Warriors in person on April 23 as they take on the Denver Nuggets.