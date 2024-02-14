Warriors tried to trade for LeBron James to pair with Steph Curry, ESPN sources say

article

The Golden State Warriors tried – and failed – to convince the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James to consider a trade to pair him with Steph Curry, sources told ESPN.

The Warriors wanted to present a package deal to the Lakers before the Thursday trade deadline, ESPN said.

But neither the Lakers nor James liked the idea, the sources said.

Agent Rich Paul told Warriors owner Joe Lacob and Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., that James had no interest in a trade and wanted to remain a Laker, sources told ESPN.

When Dunleavy reached out to Lakers GM Rob Pelinka in those pretrade deadline hours, Dunleavy had been told the same: The Lakers wanted to keep James, sources said.