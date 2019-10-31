Ways for Napa County residents to dispose of spoiled food

article

Customers of Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling can dispose of waste two ways.

Food that does not fit in their regular waste cart can be placed in their green waste cart. Customers must tell Upper Valley Disposal that they will be placing food waste in their green waste cart.

The cost for doing so is $18. Customers can call (707) 963-7988 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to make the report.

Food waste can also be taken to the Clover Flat Landfill at 4380 Silverado Trail N. in Calistoga. Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The landfill is closed on Monday.

Customers of Napa Recycling & Waste Services and Napa County Recycling and Waste Services should put unpackaged food waste in the gray landfill cart. All paper and food must be separated from metal and non-compostable plastic packaging.

Business customers with large amounts of spoiled, packaged food should call Napa Recycling & Waste Services at (707) 255-5200 for pickup.

American Canyon customers can call Recology at (707) 552-3110 for information on disposing of food waste.

