Woman arrested in connection to Fairfield woman's death

Fairfield Police Department say detectives have made an arrest in connection to a woman's homicide at a motel this weekend.

Police on Sunday said Alexis Burke, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested for the homicide of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found in a Fairfield motel early Saturday morning. The motel is located at the 2100 block of North Texas Street.

Police are not identifying the victim until next of kin are notified.

Officers responded to the motel at around 1:30 a.m. on the report that a woman may have been dying in the room. By the time officers arrived, the victim was dead. Her death was ruled as suspicious.

Police did not offer further details about the victim's manner of death or a possible motive. It is not known if the two women were known to each other.

This is a developing news story. We will update as we learn the latest details.