Woman dies after being run over by own car

A woman in Petaluma who was run over by her own car has succumbed to her injuries, a spokesperson for the Petaluma Police Department announced on Monday.

The 72-year-old woman was attempting to stop the roll of her vehicle, which had somehow rolled down her driveway and started down a hill on Glen Eagle Drive on Friday, police said.

"The victim attempted to give chase, fell to the ground and was ran over and became trapped," said the Petaluma police.

Fire personnel were able to rescue her and she was conscious and alert at the time but later died of her injuries, authorities said.

Police are withholding her name pending the notification of family members.