Woman struck, killed by freight train near downtown Antioch

article

Antioch police are investigating the death Saturday afternoon of a woman who was apparently struck by a freight train near the old downtown, officials said.

The accident happened at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday along the BNSF Railway tracks alongside Second Street on the east edge of downtown Antioch. A Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman said Antioch police officers found the woman's body. A ConFire paramedic crew also responded; the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information, including the name and age of the victim, was immediately available Saturday evening.