Wrong-way crash in San Jose sends 2 to hospital

A wrong way driver on Highway 101 in San Jose caused a pickup truck to burst into flames.

The California Highway Patrol started receiving calls about a white pickup truck driving the wrong way northbound right near Tully Road just after midnight.

The pickup truck ended up crashing into the right hand shoulder. The driver got out and then the pickup truck burst into flames.

Another vehicle crashed right near the center divide, possibly trying to avoid that first crash.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. Their injuries are unknown.