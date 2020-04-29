Live
COVID-19
Mornings on 2
Weather
Web Links
Contests
Sports
More
Expand / Collapse search
Watch Live
☰
Search site
News
Local
National
Coronavirus
Business
Crime
Consumer
Web Links
Special Reports
Investigations
Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire
Homelessness
Unsolved
Bay Area People
Crime Files with Henry Lee
Mornings
Zip Trips
Traffic
Contests
Entertainment
Recipes
Weather
Weather App
Winter Weather
Severe Weather
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Sports
This Day in Sports
San Francisco 49ers
Golden State Warriors
San Francisco Giants
Oakland A's
San Jose Sharks
About Us
KTVU Staff
Jobs and Internships
Contact KTVU
FCC Public File
What's on FOX
Money
Personal Finance
Sponsored