Get Help With Your Water Bill

The East Bay Municipal Utility Program (EBMUD) offers several programs to help you pay your water bill. EBMUD offers a Customer Assistance Program (CAP) to help pay a portion of the water bill for qualified low-income residential customers and eligible homeless shelters.

If you qualify, EBMUD will discount 50% of your water service charge, and 50% of your home water use, up to 1,050 gallons per person per month. In addition, qualifying households in our wastewater service area receive 35% off of their wastewater service charge and 35% off their flow charges.

To qualify, the EBMUD bill must be in your name, have an individual meter, and must be a residential account. Your household must meet the CAP income guidelines, and you must verify the household gross annual income and submit identification for every household member.

If this sounds like you, we encourage you to apply! If you need help or more information, our service representatives are standing by Monday through Friday, 8am–4:30pm. Please call our dedicated CAP line at 866-403-2683, select your preferred language, and then 3 for CAP. Or visit our website at ebmud.com/CAP to apply on-line and to find other ways to submit an application.

Through its Water Lifeline program, EBMUD also partners with two local charities — St. Vincent De Paul of Alameda County and Catholic Charities of Contra Costa County — to help customers in need. Through Water Lifeline, members of the community can make a tax-deductible donation through these charities to cover a CAP customer’s outstanding bill. The charities also assist these customers to budget for these bills in the future. Visit ebmud.com/waterlifeline for more information.