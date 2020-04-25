49ers acquire former Pro Bowler; say goodbye to another

article

The NFC Champion 49ers are welcoming a former all-pro tackle, and likely saying goodbye to another.

On Saturday, the 49ers acquired 7-time Pro Bowl, Washington Redskins offensive lineman, Trent Williams, for a fifth-round pick in this year's draft, and a third-round pick next year.

The 31-year-old Williams sat out last season, due to a contract dispute. He will reportedly restructure his contract with the 49ers. Williams is due $12.5 million in base salary this season, with another $250,000 per game in bonuses.

He knows Kyle Shanahan well. Williams played his first four seasons with Washington, with Mike Shanahan as head coach, and Kyle Shanahan as offensive coordinator.

This deal likely means the end of the career for 49ers fan favorite, Joe Staley.

The 35-year-old left tackle has been considering retirement, but had not yet publicly announced if he would return for a 14th season with the 49ers.

Speculation has been building in recent days that Staley would retire.