Glen Kuiper, Oakland A's announcer, fired after uttering racial epithet

Glen Kuiper, a longtime broadcaster calling Oakland Athletics games, was terminated after saying a racial slur during a live broadcast earlier this month.

NBC Sports California told KTVU on Monday Kuiper was no longer employed there. He had already been suspended for his conduct.

"Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately. We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years," the statement said.

During an A's broadcast for a game against the Kansas City Royals on May 5, Kuiper used the n-word when talking about visiting the Negro League Museum. Later in the game, Kuiper apologized and said the word inadvertently came out of his mouth.

"I could not be more sorry and horrified by what I said," Kuiper said. "I hope you will accept my sincerest apologies."