'It's like an apocalyptic state,' Shanahan says as 49ers get ready amid smoke

The 49ers were treated to an apocalyptic view of Levi’s Stadium Wednesday as they prepared for Sunday’s season opener.

“We just got back in from walk through and it’s orange out here,” said Coach Kyle Shanahan. “I feel like I’m in the Book of Eli. It's like an apocalyptic state out there.”

Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo gave their weekly media briefing after a walk through today at their home stadium.

“It's dark out there. It's not clouds. I mean, just with the smoke and everything, and there's the ash falling all over the place,” said Garoppolo, echoing the assessment of many people who marveled at the glowing sky.

The 49ers will be keeping a close eye on air quality as the weekend approaches.

In 2018 the team changed practice hours and discussed possibly moving a game when smoke from the Camp Fire created unhealthy conditions outdoors. In the end the smoke cleared and the game went on as scheduled.

As of Wednesday night, there were no concerns about air quality at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Football wasn’t on the only thing on Garoppolo’s mind today.

“Best wishes to all the families out there that are dealing with it," he said. "It's tough times, and stay safe."

The 49ers play the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. Coverage of the game begins at 1:00pm on KTVU FOX 2.