Steph Curry shares steamy photo with wife Ayesha while on vacation

Steph and Ayesha Curry ditched the NBA All-Star Game for a sexy getaway to Mexico.

The Warriors superstar, 31, seems to be enjoying quality time with his wife of almost nine years.

Steph gave his Instagram followers a glimpse of the couple's vacay with a steamy photo.

"Vacation vibes with my one and only 😍 like dat," he captioned the photo.

Ayesha jokingly commented, "You coulda at least popped a filter on this. I love you though"

Filter for what?

In the photo, a bikini-clad Ayesha is flaunting her banging body while straddling her husband and licking his face.

Steph seems to be in some sort of trance as he holds his lover.

The couple wed back 2011 and have three children, daughters Riley and Ryan, and son Canon.



