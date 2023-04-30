Voices For Change: April 30, 2023
In this episode of “Voices for Change,” we’ll discuss efforts to cut disparities in Black Maternal Health as well as efforts to protect the Earth from climate change in celebration of Earth Day. We’ll also speak to an Oakland author who is standing up for what she believes in, after being asked to take the word “racist” out of her book.
Voices for Change: March 26, 2023
In this episode of "Voices for Change'," we continue our celebration of Women's History Month. We'll speak to trailblazing women in several industries including sports, tech, and medicine. We'll discuss progress that's been made and the work that still needs to be done to reach parity.
Voices For Change: February 26, 2023
"Voices for Change' returns for Season 4. In this first episode, we continue our celebration of Black History Month with a look at a special exhibit honoring Black innovation at the San Francisco Public Library, a conversation with a women's basketball coach and a baker making efforts to diversify the industry.
Voices For Change: July 31, 2022
In this episode of "Voices For Change," KTVU's Greg Lee speaks to two trailblazers in the hockey world. Plus, we celebrate Disability Pride Month with a Bay Area organization offering sports and recreation for people with disabilities.
Voices for Change: May 29, 2022
In this episode, we speak to a child psychologist about how parents can be there for their children after the events in Uvalde, Texas. We also mark the end of AAPI Heritage Month, speaking to organizations who are working to uplift the communities they represent. And, a conversation with the woman behind the first Asian-American Muppet in "Sesame Street" history.
Voices for Change: April 24, 2022
In this episode of 'Voices for Change,' we talk about diversity in the arts.
Voices For Change: March 27, 2022
In this episode of 'Voices for Change,' we celebrate Women's History Month. We'll honor the contributions of women to all fields, including a special conversation with two of the original "Rosie the Riveters."