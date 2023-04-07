Rain ushers in San Francisco Giants home opener

Friday morning is off to a wet start, but the rainy weather should not disrupt the San Francisco Giants home opener, forecasters said.

As the storm front moved across the Bay Area, scattered showers fell over the North Bay, while light showers spread over the South Bay and steady rain for the East Bay and inland areas.

Forecasters said the rain will taper off in the afternoon with cloudy skies, but there is a slight chance of a passing shower during the Giants home opener.

Friday's rain won't be a soaker, but fans heading to Oracle Park should bring some rain gear.