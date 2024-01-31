Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
10
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM PST until THU 7:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM PST until THU 6:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 7:00 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 PM PST until FRI 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Storm heads into Bay Area, heavy rain and high winds expected

By
Published 
Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Storm heads into Bay Area Wednesday

Rain is expected to impact the Bay Area, as cities prepare for the possibility of flooding. Snow is also expected over the Sierra in the coming days. KTVU Meteorologist Steve Paulson shares the latest forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO - A wet and windy storm system is making its way into the Bay Area on Wednesday, and it'll kick off in the North Bay. 

Moderate to heavy rain is expected over the next couple of days, but the storm could linger longer. Roadway flooding is possible across the Bay Area, which could start to impact commutes as early as Wednesday evening. A Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service stretches across the Bay Area. Shallow landslides are also possible with the coming rainfall. 

The NWS has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire Bay Area, and a High Wind Warning for coastal areas stretching from Cloverdale down to Big Sur as well as the East Bay. Sustained winds of 40 mph are expected, but gusts could hit 70 mph or more in higher-elevation areas. 

The high winds coupled with the ground already saturated from recent wet weather means waterlogged trees could come down. As storms have shown recently, downed trees could also lead to power outages. Another big storm system is expected to head into the Bay Area on Sunday. 

For more detailed forecast information in your area, download the KTVU Weather App, which shows live radar and hourly forecasts. Viewers are also able to use the KTVU Weather App to share photos of the storm. 