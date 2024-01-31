Storm heads into Bay Area, heavy rain and high winds expected

A wet and windy storm system is making its way into the Bay Area on Wednesday, and it'll kick off in the North Bay.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected over the next couple of days, but the storm could linger longer. Roadway flooding is possible across the Bay Area, which could start to impact commutes as early as Wednesday evening. A Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service stretches across the Bay Area. Shallow landslides are also possible with the coming rainfall.

The NWS has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire Bay Area, and a High Wind Warning for coastal areas stretching from Cloverdale down to Big Sur as well as the East Bay. Sustained winds of 40 mph are expected, but gusts could hit 70 mph or more in higher-elevation areas.

The high winds coupled with the ground already saturated from recent wet weather means waterlogged trees could come down. As storms have shown recently, downed trees could also lead to power outages. Another big storm system is expected to head into the Bay Area on Sunday.

