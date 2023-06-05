Bay Area Food Stars contest rules

BAY AREA FOOD STARS CONTEST RULES

Who Can Enter

Entrants must be legal California residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules.

Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station KTVU ("Sponsor"), FOX Broadcasting Company and their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How to Enter

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS CONTEST.

Only one entry per e-mail address. The contest begins at 9:00 a.m. local time on May 24, 2023, and all entries must be received by 11:59 a.m. local time on June 9, 2023.

To enter, go to www.ktvu.com/contests and click on the link to "Bay Area Food Stars Contest." Follow all instructions to complete the online entry, including submitting an original recipe, a photo of the finished dish, and a video no more than 1 minute long of the entrant explaining why it is their favorite recipe. The video should also include cooking demonstration. All submissions must be original and conform to Sponsor’s then-current standards and practices and policies as established or determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Without limiting the foregoing, submissions may not contain profanity or references to violence, or demean any gender, race, religion or sexual orientation. Entrants must own the copyright to, or otherwise have all necessary rights in, their entry materials. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant or remove any entry based on a claim, including, without limitation, a claim of copyright infringement or misappropriation of likeness. Entry constitutes an unlimited perpetual license to Sponsor to use entry materials, including, but not limited to, the right to copy, distribute, publicly perform and display the entry materials on its websites, television stations and in any and all media whether now known or hereinafter invented.

Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of KTVU’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

Five (5) finalists will be selected by a panel of judges consisting of employees of Sponsor. The finalists will be selected on June 9, 2023. Judging will be based on the following criteria:

Uniqueness of their recipe

"Star quality/personality" of the Chef

Presentation of the dish

Up to, but no more than, five (5) finalists will be chosen for the second round of judging by Chef Tucker Ricchio ("Next Level Chef" 2023 winner). The entries will be judged on a scale of 1-5 on each criterion above. In the event of a tie, a random drawing will be held to determine which entrant will be a finalist.

The five (5) finalists will be contacted on or about June 12, 2023. To be deemed eligible for the final round of judging the finalists will need to confirm availability and ability to appear during the 9:00 a.m. hour of "Mornings on 2" with Chef Tucker on June 21, 2023. The winner will be required to appear live on "Mornings on 2," where they will demonstrate their winning recipe with Chef Tucker.

One (1) winner will be selected by Chef Tucker from among the finalists on or about June 14, 2023 (based on the criterion outlined in line 6). Winner will be contacted on or about June 14th, 2023.

The Prize(s)

The winner(s) will receive a check for $2,500. The prize is provided by FOX Broadcasting Company. If the winner does not appear live on "Mornings on 2" on June 21, 2023, the winner will forfeit the prize.

The winner(s) will be notified by phone and email on or about June 14, 2023. The winner(s) must respond to prize notification within 1 day, and the winner(s) will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. If a winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner using the criteria stated above if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits.

Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner(s). The winner(s) cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

The winner(s) is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any one-year period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

Odds of winning depend on the number of valid entries received, and the judges’ opinion on which entries best meet the stated criteria.

Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

These contest rules are available at www.ktvu.com , and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at KTVU, 2 Jack London Square, Oakland, CA 94607, through July 21, 2023.

For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope after June 21, 2023, but no later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: 2 Jack London Square, Oakland, CA 94607.

This contest is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.