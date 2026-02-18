Rev. Jesse Jackson preached at Allen Temple Baptist Church in Oakland many times

The Brief The Allen Temple Baptist Church in Oakland on Tuesday honored the life and legacy of the Rev. Jesse Jackson following the news of the civil rights icon’s death at age 84. Jackson had preached at the church countless times spanning decades whenever he came to the Bay Area, which he did often. Former San Francisco Mayor Willlie Brown served as national chairman of Jackson's second Democratic presidential campaign.



Jackson had preached at the church countless times spanning decades whenever he came to the Bay Area, which he did often.

Now, the congregation is mourning but also celebrating his life.

"We've certainly lost history. We've lost a giant. He's lived so much. He's experienced so much," said Jacqueline A Thompason, senior pastor with the church.

For many in the Bay Area, Jackson was not just a national figure, but a frequent visitor and a source of inspiration for social justice.

Known for his "Rainbow Coalition" and two historic runs for the presidency in 1984 and 1988, Jackson’s influence spanned decades, bridging the gap between the original civil rights movement of the 1960s and modern-day activism.

Although he lost the Democratic primary both times, he paved the way for others.

"There probably wouldn't have been a Clinton as President had it not been Jesse. Wouldn't have been an Obama had it not been for Jesse," said former San Francisco Mayor Willlie Brown, who served as national chairman of Jackson's second Democratic presidential campaign.

But Brown said their friendship started long before that position when both young black men were up and coming.

He said Jackson was not a politician. He was a truth teller.

"We politicians try our best not to say things that would offend somebody. Jesse didn't think of offending anybody."

Jackson was a visible presence in his support here in the Bay Area causes including labor and affirmative action.

"His lasting legacy is that he modeled for us how to build a coalition across lines that usually divide," said Thompson.

Allen Temple Baptist Church will be honoring Rev. Jackson during Sunday services.

Congregation members say it's bittersweet as the community is celebrating Black History Month.

