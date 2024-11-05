How many electoral votes does California have?

A presidential candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win the presidency in the U.S.

The number of electoral votes each state has depends on U.S. Census data and the number of members in the House of Representatives.

California's electoral votes

California has a total of 54 electoral votes, the most of any state in the country. That number is equal to the number of senators, plus the number of congressional districts, or House members, in the state.

In California's case, we have two senators and 52 congressional districts – making our total 54.

How many electors are in the Electoral College?

The Electoral College is made up of 538 electors. A 270 majority is needed for a candidate to win the presidency.

In 2020, President Joe Biden earned 306 electoral votes, while former president Donald Trump earned 232.

In previous presidential elections, California had 55 electoral votes – but in 2021, the state lost a congressional seat due to decreasing population data in the Census.

Texas and Florida have the second and third most electoral votes, respectively, after California.

Texas has 40 votes, while Florida has 30.

The current electoral vote allocations are based 2020 Census data and will be used for the 2024 and 2028 presidential elections.

How many electoral votes does each state have?