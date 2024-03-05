Live: Super Tuesday election results, state by state

Sixteen states are taking part in Super Tuesday, the largest delegate haul of any day in the presidential primary calendar. In most states, each party is voting for its eventual nominee to be on the full ballot in November.

Neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden will be able to claim the title of "presumptive nominee" today – the earliest that could happen is March 12 for Trump and March 19 for Biden – but both could get pretty close.

Here's a look at live election results from each of the 16 states, listed alphabetically. Tap the ‘full screen’ icon to get a better view on your mobile device.

Alabama

Delegates at stake: 50 GOP, 52 Dem

Polls close: 7 p.m. CT

Alaska (GOP only)

Delegates at stake: 29 GOP

Arkansas

Delegates at stake: 40 GOP, 31 Dem

Polls close: 7:30 p.m. CT

California

Delegates at stake: 169 GOP, 424 Dem

Polls close: 8 p.m. PT

Colorado

Delegates at stake: 37 GOP, 72 Dem

Polls close: 7 p.m. MT

Iowa

Iowa infamously holds early caucuses each year. While the GOP results – a Donald Trump victory – were already released, the Democratic Party results are being released Tuesday.

Delegates at stake: 40 Dem

Maine

Delegates at stake: 20 GOP, 24 Dem

Polls close: 8 p.m. ET

Massachusetts

Delegates at stake: 40 GOP, 92 Dem

Polls close: 8 p.m. ET

Minnesota

Delegates at stake: 39 GOP, 75 Dem

Polls close: 8 p.m. CT

North Carolina

Delegates at stake: 74 GOP, 116 Dem

Polls close: 7:30 p.m. ET

Oklahoma

Delegates at stake: 43 GOP, 36 Dem

Polls close: 7 p.m. CT

Tennessee

Delegates at stake: 58 GOP, 63 Dem

Polls close: 7 p.m. CT

Texas

Delegates at stake: 161 GOP, 244 Dem

Polls close: 7 p.m. CT & 7 p.m. MT

Utah

Delegates at stake: 40 GOP, 30 Dem

Polls close: 8 p.m. MT

Vermont

Delegates at stake: 17 GOP, 16 Dem

Polls close: 7 p.m. ET

Virginia