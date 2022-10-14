Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks in Bay Area

article

With October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, KTVU is proud to partner with the American Cancer Society for its annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks at two Bay Area events.

The walks raise funds for breast cancer patients, survivors and caregivers.

KTVU's Heather Holmes will emcee a walk in San Francisco on October 16 and LaMonica Peters will emcee the event at California's Great America in Santa Clara on October 22.

To register or donate to the 10/16 walk in San Francisco, click here.

To register or donate to the 10/22 walk in Santa Clara, click here.