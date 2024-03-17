1 in custody after man shot to death in Oakland

A suspect is in custody after a man was shot to death in East Oakland on Friday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of 102nd Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. to investigate a report of gunshots, police said Saturday.

Featured article

At the scene is where they found the deceased victim.

The victim's identity was withheld pending notification of his family.

A man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or (510) 238-7950.