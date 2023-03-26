1 injured in San Jose stabbing, police say
article
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A person sustained life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in San Jose Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Authorities said the incident occurred around 2:51 p.m. in the area of Almaden Expressway and Highway 85.
Featured
Responding officers located a person at the scene suffering from at least one stab wound, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No further details were immediately released.