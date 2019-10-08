Full power restoration expected in San Jose Friday
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said the PG&E power shutoff cost the city $500,000 and he expects the utility to pay the city back. KTVU's Azenith Smith reports San Jose's power is expected to be fully restored on Friday.

PG&E South Bay shutoffs begin; officials say it could last 7 days

Power your electronic devices and cellphones and fill up those gas tanks. The South Bay could be in for a rough ride. That was the gist of the message at Wednesday's afternoon news conference on the PG&E power shutoffs held by San Jose city officials.  