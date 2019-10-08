San Jose mother builds elaborate Halloween display for dying son
The Jimenez family is causing quite a stir in one San Jose neighborhood, but it was a labor of love for a mother who created an elaborate Halloween display for her terminally-ill son.
Assemblyman Ash Kalra joins Santa Clara County workers’ picket lines on 9th day of strike
Assemblyman Kalra blamed "greed" from the county and wealthy corporations in Silicon Valley for the strikes, and applauded county workers for walking off the job for better working conditions and new contracts.
San Jose looking to build and maintain its own electrical grid, dumping PG&E in the process
In an attempt to make the city’s power grid more resilient from shutdowns, Liccardo proposed creating a city-run power utility that would construct multiple micro grid generating systems throughout San Jose. The city would eventually take control of PG&E transmission lines, possibly though eminent domain.
San Jose wants to take over producing and distributing utility power
This comes on the heels of an unpopular planned shutoff by Pacific Gas and Electricity. Jesse Gary reports.
San Jose high-school senior first female player to throw touchdown pass
In a sport dominated by males, and where football players who are females are typically kickers, one San Jose high-school senior made history on the field with a touchdown pass.
This week’s earthquakes leave many feeling uneasy
This week’s earthquakes have some people in the Bay Area understandably uneasy. A seismologist with the USGS said the earthquakes in San Benito County and Contra Costa are not connected.
Police investigating San Jose hit & run, witness says it was intentional
A San Jose State University student took a video of a felony hit-and-run crash in the downtown area over the weekend. KTVU's Azenith Smith reports the student says it was intentional. Police are investigating.
Tech CEO found dead in San Jose
Erin Valenti, a tech CEO from Salt Lake City who was visiting Palo Alto on business was found dead Saturday.
Revisiting the fight for Chicano inclusion and equality, more than 50 years later
What is the culmination of college for some, is the beginning of something much bigger for those who chose to walk out of the ceremony..
PG&E: Power restored to 74 percent of customers in impacted areas
By Friday morning, Alameda County was 78 percent restored and Contra Costa County was 85 percent restored. Santa Clara County was 88 percent restored.
San Jose teen arrested for allegedly threatening student with gun
San Jose police arrested a high school student on Thursday for allegedly threatening another student with a weapon.
PG&E South Bay shutoffs begin; officials say it could last 7 days
Power your electronic devices and cellphones and fill up those gas tanks. The South Bay could be in for a rough ride. That was the gist of the message at Wednesday's afternoon news conference on the PG&E power shutoffs held by San Jose city officials.
Two stolen San Jose snakes have been found
Two snakes stolen over the weekend from San Jose have been found.