1 killed, 3 wounded in early morning San Jose shootings

Police in San Jose are investigating three separate shootings that all took place early Saturday morning, killing one person and wounding three others.

The first shooting was reported around 1:39 a.m. in the 1900 block of Poco Way, police said Saturday afternoon. Police said the condition of the shooting victim was listed as life-threatening, but later updated the condition to not life-threatening.

The second shooting occurred soon after, around 1:42 a.m., in the 500 block of W. Alma Avenue. At the scene, police located two people with gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

The third shooting occurred in the 100 block of Jackson Street in the city's Japantown district. Police didn't release a specific time when that occurred, but say it was believed to be early this morning. One adult victim died after being transported and treated at a hospital.

Police haven't identified any of the victims in these shootings, made any arrests, or identified potential suspects.

Police said the three shootings were not related.