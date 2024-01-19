Expand / Collapse search

1 wounded in shooting at Pittsburg BART station

By KTVU staff
Pittsburg
Pittsburg BART station shooting

One person was injured in a shooting at the Pittsburg BART station.

PITTSBURG, Calif. - One person was wounded in a shooting at the Pittsburg BART station on Friday.

The transportation agency said the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. at the Pittsburg Center Station on Railroad Avenue.

The station has been temporarily closed as a result of the shooting.

BART officials alert riders who normally use Pittsburg Center that they can opt to take Tri Delta Transit buses to get to Antioch or Pittsburg/Bay Point and that the service is free during this emergency. 

No further details were immediately available. 

