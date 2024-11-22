10-year-old Antioch girl fights off carjacker to save siblings

article

A 10-year-old Antioch girl is being praised for her quick thinking after fending off a suspect who tried to steal a car with her and her siblings inside, police said.

Aliyah's mother was dropping off flowers at the Antioch Florist on Delta Fair Boulevard on Wednesday when the ordeal unfolded.

Aliyah and her sibling waited in the car while their mom ran inside, according to police.

Soon after their mother entered the shop, a man jumped into the driver's seat of the vehicle and attempted to steal it with the children inside.

Aliyah sprang from the back seat and pummeled the would-be carjacker with a flurry of punches.

"The car thief, seeing that he was outmatched in both wit and bravery, fell from the driver's seat and fled on foot!!," the Antioch Police Department said.

Aliyah and her siblings immediately alerted their mother, who called the police.

Although police obtained video footage of the suspect fleeing, they have yet to announce any arrests.

To commend Aliyah for her bravery, officers brought her gifts the following day.