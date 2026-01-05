11-year-old Antioch girl shot in head while sitting in car

The Brief An 11-year-old girl was shot in the head while sitting in her family’s car in the parking lot of an Antioch apartment complex, police said. The shooting happened Monday afternoon at Delta View Apartments, and the girl was later found at a nearby shopping center and taken to Children’s Hospital Oakland, where she was listed in stable condition. Police said the family does not appear to have been the intended target, and no suspect information has been released.



An 11-year-old girl was shot in the head while sitting in a car in the parking lot of an Antioch apartment complex Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Girl was in passenger seat

What we know:

The shooting occurred about 12:38 p.m. in the parking lot of the Delta View Apartments, located at 3915 Delta Fair Boulevard.

Police said the girl was seated in the passenger seat of her family’s car as it was leaving the complex when gunfire erupted, striking her in the head.

After the shots were fired, the vehicle drove to a nearby shopping center parking lot. Multiple 911 callers reported the vehicle’s location, allowing officers to find it.

Officers rendered first aid to the girl until firefighters arrived at the scene, police said.

Victim in stable condition

The girl was transported to Children’s Hospital Oakland, where she was listed in stable condition.

Investigation ongoing

What they're saying:

"At this stage of the investigation, the family does not appear to have been the intended targets," the Antioch Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities have not released details about what led up to the shooting or provided information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Cox at 925-481-8147 or by email at jcox@antiochca.gov.