15-year-old boy held in fatal Oakland hills stabbing of his father

A 15-year-old boy is in custody, accused of fatally stabbing his father at their Oakland hills home.

Oakland police were called to the home on Golf Links Road near Grass Valley Road at about 10 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found the 51-year-old father unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenager stayed at the home and was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The circumstances of what lead up to the stabbing are under investigation.

People at the home did not want to comment.

The homicide shocked residents of the normally quiet neighborhood not far from the Oakland Zoo.

"Here is some young man, and his life has taken a different turn. Tragic. I am so sorry to hear that," said Dean Hunter as she walked nearby.

Hunter said the Chabot Park Estates neighborhood has changed, like much of the city.

"I think a lot of people are under stress emotionally, you know? Yeah, that's really hard to hear," Hunter said.

Oakland City Councilmember Treva Reid, who represents the neighborhood said, "The family is sweeping, and our hearts are grieving with this family."

She added, "They're in the midst of mourning, trying to figure out how to wrap their arms around the tragic loss of the father while they also embrace a son."

The killing brings the number of homicides investigated by police so far this year to 130.