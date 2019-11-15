Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old Saugus H.S. shooter dies, motive a mystery

By Stefanie Dazio and John Antczak
Associated Press
Sheriff deputies outside of Saugus high after a shooting occurred at the School in Santa Clarita, CA Thursday, November 14, 2019. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy who shot five fellow students -- killing two -- before turning the gun on himself at a Southern California high school has died.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow died at about 3:30 p.m. Friday at a hospital with his mother present.

The shooting at Saugus High School in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita was captured on security video and took 16 seconds.

Investigators say they still don't have a motive.

Classmates said the boy had good grades and was well liked. 
 