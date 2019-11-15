16-year-old Saugus H.S. shooter dies, motive a mystery

article

A 16-year-old boy who shot five fellow students -- killing two -- before turning the gun on himself at a Southern California high school has died.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow died at about 3:30 p.m. Friday at a hospital with his mother present.

The shooting at Saugus High School in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita was captured on security video and took 16 seconds.

Investigators say they still don't have a motive.

Classmates said the boy had good grades and was well liked.

